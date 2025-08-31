Retiring Police Officers Honoured in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Six police personnel were felicitated on Saturday at the Khammam Police Commissioner’s Office in recognition of their dedicated service upon retirement. Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt led the ceremony, presenting each officer with a shawl, garland, and memento.

Those honoured included Sub-Inspectors Sd. Ibrahim (CSB, Khammam) and M. Venkanna (VR, Khammam), Assistant Sub-Inspector N. Venkat Reddy (Khammam Urban), AR Sub-Inspectors M. Sangayya and G. Srinivasa Rao, and Head Constable V. Madhava Reddy of the Urban Police Station.

Commending their years of service, Commissioner Dutt also acknowledged the crucial support of their families and extended best wishes for a healthy and peaceful retired life.

The event was attended by senior officials including ACP Mahesh (SB), ACP Sushil Singh (AR), RI Kamaraju, RI Suresh, and Police Association In-charge President Venkateshwarlu.