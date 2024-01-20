Revanth addresses British MPs, lays stress on strengthening democracy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that “strengthing democracy, one of the strongest bonds between India and Britain, is imperative to solving the problems of the world.” He addressed a group of Indofile British Members of Parliament in the historic Westminster Building in London. Speaking at the landmark and iconic monument, first built as a palace in 1016 AD, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Reddy said, “today the world is facing many challenges--war, terrorism, violence, denial of rights, assault on democracy. The problems are numerous, but the answer is one-- empowering people through democracy.”

Speaking of the historical relationship and bond between the two countries, he said, “your country ruled India. My party, the Congress, fought for Independence. Both our countries must repeatedly take the message of Mahatma Gandhi, who showed us to fight for justice with truth and non-violence.” Speaking of his own experience as a grassroots-level political leader who could rise to become Chief Minister of a great State like Telangana, he said, “I am a farmer’s son, born and brought up in rural India. Only because of democracy and the Congress party’s inclusive philosophy, I have this opportunity. We have to create opportunities for everyone, which is the real strength of democracy.”

Labour MP Virendra Sharma hosted the meeting, attended by seven other MPs, and a host of invited dignitaries.