Revanth blames Vinay Bhaskar for attack on Cong worker

Hanumakonda: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday condemned attack on a Youth Congress worker Thota Pawan near Amrutha Theatre Junction in Hanumakonda on Monday night.

He visited the private hospital where Pawan was undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained in the attack. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

It may be mentioned here that a group of unidentified persons cornered Pawan and attacked him with sticks. The incident occurred a few paces away from where Revanth Reddy had addressed a large gathering as part of his Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra. It's learnt that Pawan had displayed a flexi accusing Warangal West MLA and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar of resorting to corruption.

According to party sources, BRS workers were unhappy with Pawan for his adverse campaign against the Chief Whip. It's learnt that Pawan's aggressive criticism against the Chief Whip had not gone down well with the BRS cadres.

Speaking to media persons, Revanth Reddy held Vinay Bhaskar responsible for the attack against Pawan. He said that people will end gundaraj of Vinay in Warangal West in the next elections. "MLA's henchmen who were addicted to drugs tried to kill Pawan. The victim was alleging that the attack was carried at the directions of the MLA. Instead of arresting the MLA and his aides, the police were protecting them. The police should learn that they are not the associates of ruling BRS or any other party," Revanth said.