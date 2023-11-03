Revanth calls everyone to compete in polls without alcohol and money

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has asked other parties including the ruling BRS party to fray into polls without distributing alcohol and money in Telangana Assembly Elections. He said that let's go to the people in this election on the procedures.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that the gap in the Medigadda barrage joint has increased due to the collapse of the pillars. He said that the authorities are saying that one meter has collapsed...KTR is saying something to escape.

Revanth Reddy gave a strong counter to Minister KTR. Speaking to the media, "I am like kandipappu.. good for health. But KTR Gunneru is like lentil.. eat it and die. Revanth Reddy made satirical comments saying, "If you want to be healthy, take kandipappu and mudappappu..not Gunneru pappu".

Revanth further said KCR gained politically by awakening Telangana sentiment in 2018. He said that KCR got an opportunity in 2018 in the form of Chandrababu. But in ten years, KCR made comments saying that goodwill is zero. He said that people want to give Congress a chance. They said that this election is between BRS alliance and Congress alliance.

He said that BJP, MIM and BRS are an alliance. Revanth confidently expressed that one hundred percent people will defeat KCR in this election. Congress is sure to come to power.