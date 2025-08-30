Revanth calls for revamp of education facilities, infra in state

Emphasizing that the quality standards of education should be increased further, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the officials to provide better teaching facilities by improving infrastructure in every educational institution from schools to the universities.

The officials of the Education department were instructed to introduce the mandated facial recognition for students, teaching staff and other professionals in all schools and colleges. The CM stressed that facial recognition will improve attendance and remove shortcomings in professional educational institutions.

At a high level review of the Education department at the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) on Friday, the Chief Minister pointed out that other departments were constructing additional rooms, kitchens, urinals, toilets and guard houses of the Education department which is not good for developing the education sector. The CM asserted that the quality standards of the structures, construction supervision, funding and accountability should be monitored by a single department. To ensure the constructions being monitored by a single institution, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to take up the construction of all educational institutions under Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC), which is already supervising the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools. Required engineers and other staff will be taken on deputation from other departments for the corporation.

Reviewing the status of the payment of the bills, the CM instructed the officials to clear the pending Mid Day meals bills through the green channel and warned there should be no delay. The pending bills related to sanitation work in schools under Amma Adarsha Schools should also be cleared immediately. The officials were ordered to expedite the construction of urinals, and toilets in women’s colleges and girls’ schools and establish container kitchens equipped with solar panels for cooking.

Reiterating that the state government accorded top priority to sports, Revanth Reddy said that the Physical Education Teachers ( PETs) should be recruited on contract basis if necessary. The appointment of Female Counselors to counsel girls in welfare Gurukul schools on various issues was discussed in the meeting.

Since more than 90 percent of students studying in government educational institutions are from BC, SC, ST and minority communities, the CM ordered the officials to prepare a report on the details of those studied in the government educational institutions for the last 10 years.