Revanth, Dy CM to call on Union Ministers in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be meeting Union Ministers in Delhi on Monday, as part of the efforts to seek funding for various projects in the State.

Within days after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Chief Minister and Deputy CM are likely to meet Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar and CR Patil for seeking central government funds for Regional Ring Road (RRR), Metro Rail expansion and Musi Rejuvenation projects respectively.

On February 26, the CM held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought approval for the expansion of Hyderabad metro rail project and funding for the Musi river redevelopment in the city, among others. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also informed Modi that the previous government in its 10-year tenure had failed to prioritise the expansion of the metro rail in Hyderabad, similar to other major cities.