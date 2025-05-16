Revanth, Dy CM to launch Indira Solar Giri Jal Vikasam scheme on May 18

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to uplift the economic and living standards of tribal farmers who were granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act (RoFR) enacted by the UPA government in 2006, the Telangana government announced the launch of a new flagship initiative — the Indira Solar Giri Jal Vikasam scheme. Tribal Welfare Department Secretary Dr A Sharath issued the Government Order (GO) related to this scheme on Thursday.

Under this scheme, Rs 12,600 crore has been allocated to provide solar-powered irrigation across six lakh acres of land over the next five years, benefiting 2.10 lakh tribal farmers who received land titles under the 2006 RoFR Act in Telangana.

The government, treating this as a prestigious mission, is making elaborate arrangements under the Tribal Welfare Department for the formal launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on May 18 at Macharam village, Amrabad Mandal, Achampet Constituency. The preparations are being overseen by State Finance Chief Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

In the backdrop of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inspected the arrangements in Macharam. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Rao said that a team of district level officers under the leadership of District Collector Badawat Santosh was carrying out their responsibilities in a coordinated manner as per the plan. Through the Indira Solar Giri Jal Vikasam scheme, the comprehensive development of the tribals, the development of tribal lands, the provision of irrigation facilities and the improvement of their livelihood to a higher level could be achieved.

Although the UPA government introduced the RoFR Act in 2006 and distributed land titles for approximately 6.69 lakh acres in Telangana, no substantial schemes were implemented by previous governments over the past decade to provide irrigation or farming support to tribal farmers. Now, with the formation of a people’s government under Indiramma Rajyam, a new path has been laid to empower forest-dwelling tribals by enabling them to cultivate their lands.

This Indira Solar Giri Jal Vikasam scheme includes not only the provision of solar-powered irrigation but also support for horticultural crops through drip irrigation, supply of necessary plant saplings, and interim income support via intercropping until permanent yields begin. The programme aims at comprehensive land development and long-term economic upliftment.

While other states have only issued RoFR land titles, Telangana becomes the first in the country to implement an irrigation scheme tailored to the Act, setting a national example.