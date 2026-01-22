Revanth hints at annual WEF follow-up meet in Hyderabad

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed hosting a follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) every July in Hyderabad. The proposal received unanimous support from global business leaders and policy makers during the "Join The Rise" event held in Davos on Tuesday.

Stating that one year is too long to wait for follow-ups in modern business cycles, the Chief Minister suggested that the WEF organise another forum every July or August in the Telangana capital. "I request you to join me in making this happen – to bring a July WEF Forum to Hyderabad," he told the gathering.

He highlighted the massive success of the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Bharat Future City in December 2025, which attracted investments worth over Rs 5.75 lakh crore. Revanth Reddy noted that while the state typically visits Davos to sign MoUs, the focus this year has shifted to presenting long-term vision and policies following the success of the domestic summit.

The Chief Minister informed high-profile attendees that Hyderabad has grown into a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). He further revealed that Hyderabad is being developed as India’s first 24-hour operational city, with a specific focus on a night-time economy situated on both sides of the River Musi.

"We are building a new city – totally smart, designed for the future, and India’s answer to the best in the world. It is called Bharat Future City," he said.

He added that the project spans over 30,000 acres, with more than 50 per cent of the area preserved as green cover to ensure sustainable development.