Revanth is a country chicken… KTR is a broiler chicken, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Saturday described Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a ‘country chicken’ and BRS leader KTR as a ‘broiler chicken’. At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, he addressed Rao saying: “KTR, you don’t have the stature to question Revanth’s manliness”

Reddy advised KTR: “Don’t provoke Revanth unnecessarily. If you throw away security and challenge him with ‘Ra Ra Sale’ (come fight me), can you actually handle it? You don’t have the guts. If Revanth suddenly shows up, you might get a heart attack, be careful. You once sent police into Revanth’s bedroom, but now, Revanth isn’t sending police into your house. That’s the difference between us and you.”

He further said: “Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Revanth as CM and his ministers are implementing public welfare schemes magnificently. Schemes that you didn’t implement in ten years—we are implementing in just 18 months. Ready for a debate?”.

Reddy listed the schemes under CM- free bus travel for women; ration cards, fine rice, and bonuses for fine grain; Indiramma houses; 200 units of free electricity.

Reddy challenged KTR : “Let’s debate in Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel. Are you ready?”, while observing: “no matter how many insults we hurl at your 10-year rule, it’s not wrong. For the atrocities committed by KCR’s family on Mallannasagar farmers, mere abuses aren’t enough. Their bodies should be buried in the ground, heads above, and snakes released on them, only then they’ll feel the hell they created.”

He further said: “KTR, you can’t fight with police when you’re in Opposition. You only use the police when you’re in power. We stood against the police even when we were in Opposition. That’s our manliness. Compared to our manliness, what is yours? don’t provoke Revanth unnecessarily. It has been 18 months since Revanth Reddy became CM. We have many reasons to criticise KCR’s family.

They didn’t fulfill the promises made in 10 years, hence the criticism. They promised Rs 1 lakh loan waivers, but only paid 4 instalments; interest has piled up; they didn’t give reservations to minorities – that’s why they’re criticised; promised jobs for every household, but failed to deliver; promised double-bedroom homes never delivered”.

According to Reddy, KTR is burning with jealousy.

“Let’s hold a discussion with women in Sircilla; why this barrage of insults, KTR? what mistake did Revanth Reddy make to deserve your curses? He asked ‘Ready to debate about free bus rides? CM and minister Ponnam will convince you; are we not giving cooking gas at Rs 500?; are we not giving 200 units of free electricity? we started Indiramma housing; ministers will come let’s discuss”.

The senior Congress leaders quipped: “KCR’s rule was like a bad movie – “Aha Naa Pellanta” style. We increased Aarogyasri coverage to Rs 10 lakh. Come, let’s talk; what happened to women’s groups over the past 10 years? Seethakka will come to discuss.

Come; fine rice is reaching every village – Uttam Kumar Reddy will come to debate. You come too; we are building integrated schools with Rs 200 crore; did KCR ever even think of such things?”

He remarked: “While CM Revanth is doing so many good things, KTR is abusing him and the ministers? If we start insulting, it won’t help anyone. Whoever is writing KTR’s scripts is doing a poor job; looking at KTR evokes pity”.