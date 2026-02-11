Revanth ‘Khan’ has no authority over my identity: Kishan Reddy

“Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of resorting to personal insults and misleading politics. Addressing the media at his Delhi residence on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said, ‘Revanth Reddy proudly calls himself “Revanth Khan.” But what authority does he have to change my name? Parties and flags may be changed at his convenience, but dragging my identity into politics is unacceptable. If he wishes, he may change his own name or even his religion, but he has no right to insult me.’”

The Minister criticised what he described as “degrading politics” and said he had never personally attacked anyone, but the Chief Minister repeatedly resorted to personal remarks against him. Kishan Reddy alleged that Congress and AIMIM have a covert understanding, pointing out that AIMIM contests selectively in municipal divisions while cooperating with Congress. “As long as Congress continues its alliance with AIMIM, BJP will expose and challenge this arrangement,” he declared.

Highlighting the BJP’s growing momentum, Kishan Reddy said the party is receiving overwhelming public support in the municipal election campaign. He recalled that in the last parliamentary elections, the BJP secured nearly half the seats, and in the MLC polls, the party won decisively in North Telangana. “This time, too, people are rallying behind BJP. Fearing defeat, Congress and BRS are resorting to distributing money to voters,” he alleged.

He dismissed the Chief Minister’s remarks questioning the BJP’s role in municipal governance, stressing that the Central government has already implemented major schemes such as Swachh Bharat, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jan Dhan accounts and AMRUT, which directly benefit municipalities and rural areas. He challenged Revanth Reddy to publicly compare the funds given by the Centre and the state over the past two and a half years.

On the tragic death of BJP candidate Erukala Mahadevaiah from Makthal municipality, Kishan Reddy alleged that Congress leaders subjected him to severe pressure and intimidation, leading to his suicide. He demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident, citing the complaint filed by the candidate’s wife.

Kishan Reddy also attacked BRS, saying the party has collapsed under corruption and misuse of power. He vowed that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, all irregularities during the Congress and BRS regimes would be investigated.

The Minister said, “Empty words will not save the Congress. People want action, accountability, and development. BJP will win the municipal elections, and Telangana will see a new political direction.”