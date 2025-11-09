Revanth, KTR absorbed in last minute ‘winning’ strategies

Hyderabad: Withjust three days left for by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, the big guns Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) have started poll management to bag the coveted seat. Keeping in mind the rather low voting percentage in the previous elections, the main contenders have formed special teams to mobilise their supporters to the polling booths on November 11, the polling day.

Reports say that leaders of the two parties would also be engaged in luring the voters with ‘gifts’, including monetary benefits. The poll percentage in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency was only around 50 per cent in the previous elections, while 56 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the 2014 elections and 47 per cent cast their votes in the 2018 and 2023 elections. Congress and the BRS, who are fighting tooth and nail, have roped in senior leaders to monitor the movements of voters on the polling day, especially in Erragadda, Borabanda, Yousufguda, Vengalrao Nagar, Rahamat Nagar and Shaikpet divisions.

Ministers T Nageshwara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek and Mayor G Vijayalakshmi have been entrusted with the responsibility of poll management and implementing the party strategy to clinch the seat. Meanwhile, KTR and senior party leader T Harish Rao are instructing top leaders to meet the voters regularly and convince them to support the party candidate M Sunitha.

It is said that some political parties are set to attract voters with costly gifts, including money, before the election day. Reportedly, Rs 2,000 is being offered to each voter in some colonies. In some instances, voters are preferring wall clocks, clothes and other household material to cash.

Some leaders said that Revanth Reddy will hold a series of meetings with party leaders on Sunday and Monday and give directions to the in-charges to manage the show according to the situation. Meanwhile, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao will on Monday hold a meeting with KTR and other leaders to draw the party’s strategy on polling day.