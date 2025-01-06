Revanth launches Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastam

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has claimed that his government has filled record 55,143 government posts in a single year, calling it ‘unprecedented’ in the history of the country.

Speaking at an event to distribute Rs 1 lakh cheques to civil services aspirants under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam' programme on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said the state government is taking all necessary steps for recruitment as per the job calendar.

"The state government has already recruited 55,143 people in various government departments in the first year of assuming power, and it is unprecedented in the country. By doing so, Revanth said, Telangana has become a ‘model for the nation’. Stating that Group 1 exams have not been conducted for the past 14 years, he said his government overcame all "hurdles and conspiracies" to conduct the exams and fill 563 posts.

The CM said the recruitment process for the Group 1 posts will be completed by March 31. He emphasised that his government is ready to support Civil Services aspirants in every possible way as the government aims to ensure that more candidates from Telangana get selected for the Civil Services.

At present, Revanth said, students from Bihar are excelling in a large number in the Civil Services across the country. “We aspire to achieve a point where Telangana can proudly claim that the highest number of Civil Services candidates are being selected from the state in the country, he said.The government is providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance through the 'Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam' programme to help Civil Services aspirants from Telangana succeed in large numbers. The aspirants should view this financial support as encouragement from the government, he said. Twenty candidates from Telangana who qualified in the Civils Mains received Rs 1 lakh cheques each.