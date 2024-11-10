Revanth nails PM’s ‘lies’ on Cong’s promises

Mumbai: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making several allegations against the Telangana Government stating that it had failed to implement the promises made during elections.

Speaking at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Mumbai, where he had gone to participate in the poll campaign on behalf of the Congress party, Revanth Reddy said contrary to what the PM stated, the Telangana Government had implemented farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, free bus travel for women, 200 units of free power supply to the poor and gas cylinder at Rs 500.

The government, he said, waived Rs 17,869 crore farm loans by relieving 22,22,067 farmers from debt burden in 25 days. He was ready to submit all the details to the Centre if it wanted. “The Telangana government has filled 50,000 vacant posts in 10 months of coming to power. We will take up a massive campaign on the government’s achievements until Modi stops telling lies about our achievements,” he said. Revanth Reddy alleged that the NDA government had brought black laws and forgot the welfare of farmers. He also said that the Modi government had taken away 17 major projects to Gujarat from Maharashtra. The Chief Minister said that to provide social justice, the state government in Telangana had taken up caste census and the same model would be repeated in Maharashtra if Congress comes to power. He called upon the people to defeat the NDA alliance government in Maharashtra.

“We gave befitting answers to PM Modi's criticism on farmers' issues in Telangana. Finally, Modi had to delete his tweet after a strong counter,” he said. Revanth Reddy also explained the launch of the Caste Census aiming to render social justice in Telangana and the resolution adopted in the state cabinet meeting demanding Modi to consider the census during the National Census 2025.

Appealing to the people of Maharashtra to defeat the BJP for deceiving people, the Telangana Chief Minister said that Maharashtra attained a special place in the history of the country. The most acclaimed Maharashtra state should not go into anyone's hands. Modi shifted 17 mega projects to Gujarat which were supposed to be established in Maharashtra, he alleged. The land of Maharashtra gave birth to many great leaders who changed the destiny of the country. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Bala Gangadhar Tilak, Savitribai Phule, Dr. BR Ambedkar among others who inspired people, the CM said.