Revanth, Rahul flayed for hoodwinking jobless youth

Hyderabad : The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy on Thursday for deceiving and insulting the unemployed and students.

At a meeting with BRSV leaders, Rao criticised Reddy and Rahul, accusing them of deceiving and insulting unemployed youth and students. He flayed Reddy, stating that he should apologise to students and the unemployed for his actions and comments.

"Revanth should apologise to students and unemployed youth for insulting them with derogatory comments in the Mahbubnagar meeting," KTR demanded. He highlighted Revanth’s promise of holding a mega DSC with 50,000 jobs while in opposition but only offering around 6,000 additional posts since coming to power.

KTR accused Rahul of exploiting students for political gain, stating, "Rahul Gandhi used students for power." He criticised the Congress for using the unemployed as election tools, and failing to deliver on promises of job creation. He accused Reddy of having an autocratic mentality, intolerant even of social media posts.

Rao referred to police attacks on journalists and students, questioning, "whether attacking people is Praja Palana or Indiramma Rajyam that Congress promised to bring." He warned that the names of police involved in attacks on youth are being recorded by students and will be held accountable.

