Revanth Reddy announces Gaddar awards: Gaddar awards to replace Nandi awards

Telangana Nandi awards replacement news:

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the "Gaddar Awards" will replace the Nandi Awards, which were previously presented in United Andhra Pradesh, as an initiative of the Telangana government to recognize excellence in the domains of Telugu cinema, theatre, and television. Revanth Reddy disclosed that in honour of the esteemed revolutionary singer of Telangana, Gaddar, who passed away in August of last year, the awards will be renamed in his honour.

Gaddar awards introduction in Telangana:

On Wednesday at Ravindra Bharathi, the Chief Minister attended the state government's inaugural official Gaddar Jayanti celebrations. He referred to Gaddar as the "Telangana legend" and "Telangana brand ambassador," highlighting his advocacy for the impoverished and oppressed throughout his lifetime. Every year on Ugadi, the Telugu film industry in United Andhra Pradesh received Nandi Awards. The previous BRS administration, however, discontinued them in June 2014, following the partition of Andhra Pradesh and the establishment of Telangana State.

Revanth Reddy's decision on state awards:

Presenting the "Gaddar Awards" on January 31, which also coincides with Gaddar Jayanti, the present administration led by Revanth Reddy has made the decision to rename these accolades.