Revanth Reddy appointing Andhra people on key posts: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday alleged that the Telangana Government appointed officials and politicians from Andhra Pradesh as directors of power utilities, advisors and members of the State Public Service Commission.

Kavitha, who is daughter of BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said people hailing from Andhra Pradesh can’t be expected to protect the interests of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, she claimed that daily two-hour power cuts have begun in the state after the appointment of officials from Andhra Pradesh as directors of power utilities.

The BRS MLC slammed the Chief Minister for appointing advisors and recalled that when the BRS was in power, A Revanth Reddy had gone to court questioning the need for advisors.

“After coming to power you have appointed many advisors. Have you not made them advisors for political rehabilitation,” she asked.

The BRS leader said that a new post of Advisor to the Assembly was created to appoint a man said to be hailing from Andhra Pradesh. She said Prasanna Kumar never worked in the government.

She lashed out at the government for appointing a person hailing from Andhra Pradesh who earlier worked in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

She alleged that Revanth Reddy also appointed a team of his personal lawyers as the state advocates in the Supreme Court. She claimed that all three appointed in the apex court had represented Revanth Reddy in the cash-for-vote case.

Kavitha also demanded that former Director General of Police, M. Mahender Reddy, be sacked as Chairman of TSPSC in view of the allegations of corruption against him.

She said since the Congress party was making allegations that there was corruption during the BRS rule and Mahender Reddy had worked as DGP when BRS was in power, the government should order a judicial probe against him.

The BRS leader said they had never made allegations against Mahender Reddy and recalled that it was Revanth Reddy who had used abusive words against him when he was the DGP.

“Now after coming to power you made him TSPSC Chairman. A lawyer has made allegations against Mahender Reddy and we are demanding an enquiry into the same by removing him as TSPSC Chairman,” she said.

Kavitha demanded that the government immediately declare a job calendar to do justice to unemployed youth. She said the job calendar promised by the Congress party had fixed February 1 as the date for Group I notification. She said since releasing a job calendar does not involve any financial expenditure, the government should declare the same so that the process is initiated.

The BRS leader criticised Revanth Reddy for handing over appointment letters to 412 people appointed in state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited on compassionate grounds. She claimed that these appointments were made by the BRS Government.

