Revanth Reddy: Cloudburst theory, a diversionary tactic by KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving misleading statement of cloud burst conspiracy by foreign countries to divert the attention of people suffering from floods.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the party leaders here, Reddy said the party would move an adjournment motion with the permission of Sonia Gandhi on Telangana floods on the first day of Parliament session.

He said the party would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of journalist Jamir, who lost his life while on duty in floods. He demanded the government to announce financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of those who died in Singareni.

On the comment of conspiracy, said it was to cover up corruption in the Kaleswaram project. "We think that Chief Minister KCR has complete information on cloud burst conspiracy. If there is a conspiracy of foreigners on the country, he should give information to Intelligence, RAW and other agencies. The CM is responsible for giving details to the Central government. I am demanding PM Modi that KCR should be taken into custody and investigated as to who is behind this conspiracy. James Bond 006 KCR should be investigated," said ddy. There is a possibility of damage to the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana if there is a cloudburst on the Godavari and Krishna, he added.

The TPCC president alleged that the TRS president was doing reviews to transform his party into a national party, and he had not done any reviews on floods. He criticised the CM for not seeking Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. "The CM came out and went to the flooded areas because the Congress party leaders were taking up relief measures. We hope that he will assess the loss of crops and property and give a report to the Central government," said Reddy.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR and BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar were like two friends, 'Bademia and Chotemia'. He criticised Modi for releasing Rs 1,000 crore when floods hit Gujarat, but nothing for Telangana.