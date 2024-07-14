Revanth Reddy Distributes 'Katamayya Raksha Kits' to toddy tappers

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announced the distribution of 'Katamayya Raksha Kits' to Geetha workers in Lashkarguda, Abdullahpurmet Mandal, Rangareddy District. These safety kits, made with modern technology by IIT Hyderabad and provided by BC Corporation, aim to prevent accidents while climbing trees.

During the distribution, CM Revanth Reddy also planted a new sapling in a palm tree in Lashkarguda and took the opportunity to inquire about the challenges faced by Geetha workers. The workers expressed their desire for the cultivation of palm groves to be encouraged, requesting for 5 acres of land in the village to be allocated for this purpose. Additionally, they appealed for the provision to facilitate transportation to the palm groves.

This initiative by the Chief Minister is a step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of Geetha workers, as well as supporting the growth of palm grove cultivation in the region.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the decreasing palm forests in the region due to the rise in real estate development. To address this issue, he announced that the plantation of palm trees will be included in the upcoming Vana Mahotsava celebrations, with a plan to enforce planting along roads. He also emphasized the Congress party's commitment to providing education and healthcare to all, mentioning schemes like fee reimbursement and Rajiv Arogyashri.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy credited the party for initiatives like the Shamshabad Airport and ORR, which have contributed to the increased land value in Rangareddy district. He also revealed plans for a metro train extension to Hayatanagar in the near future. The CM was joined by Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Jupalli Krishna Rao at the event.