Revanth Reddy exhorts folk artistes to launch another movement

Hyderabad: Alleging that the poets and folk artistes in the State have become captive prisoners under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon them to launch another movement to liberate themselves from the clutches of KCR. Stating that their party leader Rahul Gandhi has responded on their contentious and prolonged issue of podu lands, Revanth Reddy said they had been asked by Rahul Gandhi to stand by the victimised tribal farmers on the issue.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a book titled "Chedu Nijam" authored by Telangana JAC chairman Prof. Itikyala Purushotam here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said he would always be thankful to Professor Purushotam for authoring such a nice book. Stating that their party president Sonia Gandhi had fulfilled the dream of the people of the State by creating separate Telangana State, he called upon the people to bring back the Congress party to power. He praised professor Purushotam for revealing the truths during the separate Telangana State agitation in a great manner in his book.

He alleged that while Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao remained idle, intellectuals like Professor Purushotham told the world as to how separate Telangana movement was conducted and how the freedom of speech should be used during the movement? He asked whether separate Telangana activists got even a half gunta of land?

Referring to the rape case accused Circle Inspector Nageswara Rao, the TPCC chief alleged that the State government was making attempts to dilute the case as the accused threatened he would expose the name of an important minister, who had a role in a recent drugs raid held in a pub. He also demanded that the Chief Minister release a white paper on his assets before and after the formation of Telangana State.