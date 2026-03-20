Revanth Reddy Extends Eid Greetings and Emphasises Secularism in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has extended his warm wishes to Muslims celebrating Ramadan (Eid-ul-Fitr), emphasising the festival's significance for communal harmony and secularism. On this auspicious occasion, he expressed hope that families and friends would enjoy the festival's spiritual and social celebrations.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Ramadan, a month marked by fasting, prayer, and charity, symbolises unity and discipline. He stated that these practices serve as an inspiring example for all. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of Muslim minorities, emphasising Telangana’s rich 'Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb' (composite culture).

He also reiterated the state's dedication to secular principles and the upliftment of minority communities. Wishing prosperity and harmony for all, Reddy prayed for Allah's blessings to enable the people of Telangana to live together in peace and happiness during this holy month.