Revanth Reddy files complaint to CBI over Kokapet land auction

TPCC chief and MP Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Kokapet and Khanamet lands e-auction scam. He alleged that the lands were handed over to the those who were in favour to the government.



"The government treasury has seen a loss of Rs 1,500 crore with the auctioning of the Kokapet and Khanamet lands," Revanth stated in the complaint to CBI and asked to hold a thorough investigation. The complaint also said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has siphoned off thousands of crores of public money by handing over the lands to his friends and benamis with the help of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar.



He also said that the three senior IAS officers are holding key positions in the TRS government for the last seven years. "There was no information provided about the organisations which took part in the competition and the lands were bagged by My Home Group, Rajapushpa group who are known to be close associates of the CM," Revanth alleged.



Later speaking to media, Revanth said that the TRS is polluting the politics in the state and exploiting the election process.

