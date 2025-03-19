Live
Revanth Reddy hails Telangana budget as ‘Praja Budget’ for growth and welfare
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has hailed the state’s latest budget as a "Praja Budget," highlighting its emphasis on governance, development, and public welfare.
Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Mr Reddy asserted that the Congress-led government has been working tirelessly over the past 15 months to steer Telangana out of a period of stagnation. He described the budget as a reflection of the administration’s pragmatic approach, commitment to democratic values, and dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people.
"After a decade of darkness, our government is striving to restore stability, promote recovery, and ensure prosperity for Telangana. Our focus remains on ethical governance and keeping our word to the people," Mr Reddy stated.
The Chief Minister also extended his appreciation to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with the entire financial team, for their efforts in shaping the budget. He expressed confidence that Telangana was back on the right path and progressing despite various challenges.
"Our relentless hard work is paving the way for an unstoppable Telangana Rising," he affirmed.
The budget, widely seen as a strategic blueprint for growth, comes at a crucial time as the state seeks to strengthen its economic and social framework.