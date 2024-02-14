Live
- Supreme Court comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi High Court
- Uber announces $7 bn share buyback as ride-hailing, food delivery biz recovers
- TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘One Nation, One election’
- India’s 16th Finance Commission holds first meeting
- Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi
- Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
- British Council Unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Diverse Disciplines
- Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz
- Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th
- Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release
Just In
Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended a function where appointment letters were issued to newly appointed police constables.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended a function where appointment letters were issued to newly appointed police constables. During his speech, he mentioned that if the notification for job appointments comes in April 2022, there will be no job appointments for the next 22 months. He emphasized that his government is focused on solving people's problems and providing jobs.
Revanth Reddy stated that his government has taken steps to address the issues within the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). He claimed that under the previous BRS government, there was a great injustice towards the youth. He expressed his commitment to creating 2 lakh jobs in the future and stated that if the people approve, his party will be in power for another 10 years.
The Chief Minister criticized KCR for not participating in assembly debates and instead attending the Nalgonda assembly. He questioned why power should be given to those who do not attend the assembly. Revanth Reddy also accused KCR of appointing his relatives to government posts. The function was attended by Ministers, Government Advisors, MLAs, and officials.