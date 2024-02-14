Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended a function where appointment letters were issued to newly appointed police constables. During his speech, he mentioned that if the notification for job appointments comes in April 2022, there will be no job appointments for the next 22 months. He emphasized that his government is focused on solving people's problems and providing jobs.

Revanth Reddy stated that his government has taken steps to address the issues within the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). He claimed that under the previous BRS government, there was a great injustice towards the youth. He expressed his commitment to creating 2 lakh jobs in the future and stated that if the people approve, his party will be in power for another 10 years.

The Chief Minister criticized KCR for not participating in assembly debates and instead attending the Nalgonda assembly. He questioned why power should be given to those who do not attend the assembly. Revanth Reddy also accused KCR of appointing his relatives to government posts. The function was attended by Ministers, Government Advisors, MLAs, and officials.