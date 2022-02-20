Revanth Reddy prays at Medaram for PM post to rahul

Medaram: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday performed prayers at the historic Sammakka Sarakka temple in Medaram. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said he was drawing inspiration from the tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka to liberate the State from the clutches of the feudal rulers of Telangana. He thanked all those who worked hard for the successful conduct of the Medaram Jatara.

He recalled that the former Chief Ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh YSR, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Rosaiah held the Jatara as a State festival and that the former CMs had spent hundreds of crores of rupees for the Medaram temple.

Targeting the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he alleged that KCR had not fulfilled his promises like changing the name of the Mulugu district after the tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka and the transformation of the temple into a world class tourism spot. He alleged that KCR was neglecting development of the temple. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR were not even recognizing the Medaram temple.

He said the Chief Minister had not given the importance to the Medaram temple what he gave to Chinna Jeeyar Swami ashram. He demanded that the Chief Minister to rename the Mulugu district after Sammakka Sarakka. He also demanded that KCR pass a unanimous resolution urging the Center to declare the Medaram jatara as a national festival. He said he would raise the issue in Parliament. He also said the Congress party would sanction Rs 1,000 crores to the Medaram temple for its development after coming into power.