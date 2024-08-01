Live
- Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
- BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
- CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue
- Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope
- Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC to take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at home; Downtown Heroes face Airforce team
- 30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
- Cabinet has resolved to advise Governor to withdraw show cause notice to CM: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
- Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur
- Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 'roti making' skill is commendable
Just In
Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
During the burning of Revanth Reddy's effigy in Iza mandal center, the arrest of BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya and Alampur constituency leader Premlatha was carried out by Iza mandal SI Vijay Bhaskar and police.
Gadwal: During the burning of Revanth Reddy's effigy in Iza mandal center, the arrest of BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya and Alampur constituency leader Premlatha was carried out by Iza mandal SI Vijay Bhaskar and police.
BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya stated that the words spoken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the assembly yesterday, referring to women MLAs, have insulted the entire women's community.
Burning of Revanth Reddy's effigy in Iza mandal
On this occasion, District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya said, referring to Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, who have served many times as MLAs and ministers, that relying on the sisters sitting behind and begging at Jubilee Hills bus stand is not appropriate. He said it is a vile act for a person of the Chief Minister's stature to speak such words.
In Indian family systems, women hold a high position, and in a society that respects women with "Yatra Naryastu Pujyante - Tatra Ramante Devata," Revanth Reddy's speech insulting experienced women MLAs in legislative assemblies reflects his low-level politics. He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologize to the women MLAs in the assembly. Otherwise, Revanth Reddy will face consequences, he warned.
BRS leaders Chinna, Raju, Ramesh, and others participated in this program.