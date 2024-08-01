Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya

Gadwal: During the burning of Revanth Reddy's effigy in Iza mandal center, the arrest of BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya and Alampur constituency leader Premlatha was carried out by Iza mandal SI Vijay Bhaskar and police.

BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya stated that the words spoken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the assembly yesterday, referring to women MLAs, have insulted the entire women's community.

Burning of Revanth Reddy's effigy in Iza mandal

On this occasion, District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya said, referring to Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, who have served many times as MLAs and ministers, that relying on the sisters sitting behind and begging at Jubilee Hills bus stand is not appropriate. He said it is a vile act for a person of the Chief Minister's stature to speak such words.

In Indian family systems, women hold a high position, and in a society that respects women with "Yatra Naryastu Pujyante - Tatra Ramante Devata," Revanth Reddy's speech insulting experienced women MLAs in legislative assemblies reflects his low-level politics. He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologize to the women MLAs in the assembly. Otherwise, Revanth Reddy will face consequences, he warned.

BRS leaders Chinna, Raju, Ramesh, and others participated in this program.