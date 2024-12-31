Revanth Reddy Thanks Chandrababu Naidu for Accepting Recommendation Letters for Tirumala Darshan

The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to accept recommendation letters from Telangana representatives at the Tirumala temple. In response, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy thanked the AP government and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for following tradition and allowing the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

CM Reddy emphasized that the people of Telangana have a deep spiritual connection with the Lord. Thousands of Telangana devotees visit the temple every day, and the number continues to grow each year.. However, recently, Tirumala authorities had not been accepting recommendation letters from Telangana's MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

In response to this issue, CM Revanth Reddy requested the AP government to resume accepting the recommendation letters from Telangana public representatives.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has agreed to accept these letters, as per Revanth Reddy’s request. Naidu confirmed that four recommendation letters per week would be accepted from Telangana public representatives for TTD darshan.

Additionally, he stated that MLAs, MPs, and MLCs would be allowed two break darshans (Rs. 500 each) per week, along with two special entry darshan tickets (Rs. 300 each). Each recommendation letter can include up to six devotees for darshan.