Revanth Reddy to kick off padayatra from Medaram today

Warangal: Amid high expectations, the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to kick off his 60-day padayatra, christened as Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra, from the altars of Sammakka Saralamma deities at Medaram in Mulugu district on Monday.

Revanth will start his padayatra at 12 noon after paying his obeisance to the tribal Goddesses. He will address a corner meeting at Pasra travelling through Kothur, Narlapur and Project Nagar. His itinerary for the day will end at Palampet, the abode of Ramappa Temple, UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

AICC in-charge of Telangana Manik Rao Thakre, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and other senior leaders are also expected to attend the programme. On the other hand, the Congress cadres in the erstwhile Warangal district are in jubilant mood with the TPCC chief choosing Medaram for the launch of his padayatra. It may be mentioned here that Congress cadres have high expectations on Revanth's padayatra that it could be a game changer in the elections to be held later in the year.

During the yatra, Revanth is to meet people community-wise like toddy toppers, farmers, DWCRA groups and so on. The TPCC chief is to focus on the problems that have remained unaddressed, besides releasing charge-sheets exposing the 'failures' of the BRS government. He will also convey the message of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Revanth is expected to walk morning and evening covering 15 to 18 km every day. He is to walk nearly 50 km on the first day.