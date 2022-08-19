Revanth releases 'Mana Munugodu-Mana Congress' poster via Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, who recovered from Coronavirus, on Friday released 'Mana Munugodu–Mana Congress' poster through Twitter. He will launch his padayatra from Munugodu on Saturday. The Telangana Congress chief wants to cover five mandals on a single day by organising three padayatras in different routes.







On the occasion of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrations, the Congress will hoist party flags in 176 villages of Munugodu Assembly constituency on Saturday and offer floral tributes to portraits of Rajiv Gandhi.



Revanth was supposed to launch padayatra on August 13 from Narayanapur to Choutuppal. But it was postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings at Munugodu on August 20 and 21 respectively. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who tendered resignation to Munugodu MLA seat, will officially join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.