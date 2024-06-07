Revanth seeks better ties with AP

Hyderabad : Willa new era of cordial relations between the two Telugu states begin now? Will they be able to meet and discuss the contentious issues which remained unresolved for the past decade particularly water sharing between the two states and sharing of assets?

Sources said the chances of resolving the long-pending issues was bright as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who would be swearing in as Chief Minister on June 12 and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy maintain good relations. Revanth Reddy spoke to Naidu on Thursday over phone and congratulated him on the stellar victory of the TDP and the alliance in the Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy expressed his hope that the two states would maintain cordial relations and co-operate with each other in resolving pending issues once the new government takes oath in AP. He made it clear that his government was ready to discuss the issues like the division of assets between the two states and pending power dues.

Though it is not clear if Revanth Reddy will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Naidu or not, sources said that he would certainly pay a courtesy call on Chandrababu Naidu after swearing in. He has been maintaining good relations with the TDP supremo even after he joined the Congress in 2017.