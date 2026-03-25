Revanth seeks debate on ‘delimitation’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed concern over what he described as attempts to form a government at the Centre without the need for support from Southern states, warning that such a trend could undermine federal balance.

Revanth Reddy called upon the southern states to get ready for a fight over delimitation. Speaking at the WITT Summit at Delhi, the Chief Minister raised objections to the proposed increase in parliamentary constituencies, stating that the Southern states risk losing representation if seat allocation is based solely on population.

He cautioned that such a move would disproportionately benefit larger northern states. Revanth Reddy pointed out that if seats are increased significantly in states like Uttar Pradesh, their representation could rise sharply - far exceeding that of Southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He stressed that any proposal to increase seats by nearly 50 per cent must be backed by clear calculations and broad consensus.

Calling the issue non-partisan, he urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting before taking a final decision on delimitation. “This is not just a political issue; it concerns the future representation of entire regions,” he said, adding that Southern states must be prepared to collectively oppose any unfair process.

He sought thorough debate on the delimitation exercise. The Chief Minister also criticized the BJP-led Centre, alleging political bias and accusing it of neglecting the interests of Southern states.