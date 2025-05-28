Revanth seeks report on paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set June 1 deadline to all in-charge ministers and District Collectors to submit a comprehensive report on paddy procurement, Indiramma houses, Bhu Bharati, revenue conferences and an action plan for Kharif season. On the same day, the Chief Minister will hold a special meeting with all ministers and take some important decisions based on the report.

Before submitting the reports, the Chief Minister instructed the district in-charge ministers to visit the respective districts on Thursday and Friday and hold reviews on important issues.

At a high-level meeting and video conference with all District Collectors on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to address the challenges arising due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon and complete the paddy procurement. Taking serious note of the farmers' problems, the Chief Minister assured that the government would procure all paddy stock-piled in the market yards.

In the wake of protests on paddy procurement in some parts in 21 districts, the Chief Minister asked the authorities to conduct field visits and address the issues on the spot. He also gave specific instructions to the authorities to file cases against those who deliberately spread malicious propaganda against the government.

In view of the ensuing farming season, Reddy ordered the Agriculture Department officials to be vigilant and ensure the adequate availability of seeds and fertilizers in all districts. He ordered that the PD Act should be imposed on those with a criminal record of supplying adulterated seeds, if necessary.

The CM stressed that the new Bhu Bharati Act, which has been introduced by the government, is a boon for farmers. Therefore, it should be taken closer to the people and awareness seminars should be organised in a big way, he added.

The government will organize a third phase of revenue seminars from June 3 to 20 and the in-charge ministers of all districts should prepare a schedule and plan for organizing revenue seminars, he said.

Instructing the Collectors to take up the construction of Indiramma houses in a mission mode, Revanth Reddy said the lists of beneficiaries would be finalised by May end.