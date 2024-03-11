Revanth to launch Mahila Shakti Scheme tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch Mahila Shakti Scheme on Tuesday aiming to promote Self Help Groups women as Crorepatis.

According to official sources, the Telangana government is determined to transform 63 lakh members of women's groups in the state from Lakhpatis to Crorepatis. For the advanced future of the then IKP SHGs, which are now renamed as Telangana Mahila Shakti, the government is coming up with new plans. A women’s conference with lakhs of SHG members will be organised at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Tuesday. On the same day, the Chief Minister will launch the Telangana Mahila Shakti Scheme. The previous BRS government had allegedly cheated the SHGs by skipping the interest-free loan scheme and denied payment of Rs 3,750 crore as arrears.

To avoid situations like these, the government will be providing zero interest loans to the members.

Arrangements for regular reimbursement of interest amount every six months is being done, the sources said.

If any member of the Self Help Groups dies in an accident or with natural cause, the loan taken by such member from the group is waived off. Implementation of a special loan insurance scheme for this was being implemented.

The officials said that Rs 5 lakh life insurance facility was being provided for about 63.86 lakh women in the Self Help Groups. Under each village group, Rs 1 crore loan will be provided and altogether Rs 5,000 crore would be earmarked. The officials said that for aspiring women industrialists, a mini-industrial park will be established in every Assembly constituency. The SHGs in Telangana are in the second place when it comes to procuring bank linkage loans. Priority will be given to the women for strengthening them financially, providing employment and also skill based training in the fields which they are interested in. For example, the groups will be given stitching contracts for school and police uniforms. Women will be provided sewing machine training in district and mandal headquarters. Along with this establishing mini solar units and sanitary napkins.

Indiramma Housing Scheme

The Chief Minister is slated to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Bhadrachalam on Monday. If the beneficiary decides to construct a house on their lands, the government will provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh. This scheme is applicable to all the eligible people who have submitted their applications. The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner, and this will be applicable for all the eligible homeless people. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the mistakes committed by the previous government in the construction of double houses should not be repeated and the original deserving people should benefit.