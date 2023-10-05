Revanth warns BRS will reveal true colours after polls

Hyderabad: Maintaining that there may not be any visible signs of alliance between the BRS and BJP, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged on Wednesday that both parties continue to have tacit understanding.

‘The veil of secrecy will be revealed to the public once the Assembly elections are over. As part of this quid pro quo deal BRS will help win the BJP in the general elections, as the saffron party will help pink party win Assembly polls.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nizamabad, the Congress party leadership is banking on purported tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS. Besides Revanth, AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BJP, BRS, and MIM are part of the same team and working in tandem to defeat the Congress not only in State, but also at the Centre.

“In the recent Parliament session it was acknowledged by BJP and BRS MPs who spoke to me that even though both BJP and BRS will fight independently in Assembly, there will be an open alliance in the Lok Sabha polls. In Assembly polls, the BJP will contest in all seats and will try its best to split votes wherever Congress has winning chances, indirectly helping BRS win,” alleged Revanth at a press conference.

According to him, while there remains a veil of secrecy when it comes to Assembly polls, in the Lok Sabha elections the BRS will contest nine seats, BJP seven and MIM one seat. Besides, the present seats of Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad, the saffron party has sought three seats--Chevella, Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar. “A BRS MP disclosed to me that the decision on the alliance was also taken. He also informed that a BRS leader has agreed to sacrifice his seat to BJP as part of the arrangement,” PCC chief disclosed.

Referring to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements that BRS means BJP Rishtedar Samithi, Revanth felt that the notion was proved correct with Movdi’s statements in Nizamabad. Modi’s statements provided more insights into the ‘fevicol’ like bond between the two parties.

Strongly reacting to Minister T Harish Rao’s comments against him that he wished Revanth was behind bars in the note-for-vote case as unreliable, Revanth dared him for an open debate on development.

Questioning the development in Kodangal constituency, Revanth sought answers from the minister as to why the government failed to take forward projects related to Health department, most of which were initiated by him as MLA.