Revanth warns hate mongers
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government would safeguard the interests of all religions.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government would safeguard the interests of all religions. The Chief Minister warned that the government would not tolerate anyone speaking against other religions. People have the right to follow the faith they believe in. Government will not tolerate religious hatred, he asserted.
Participating in the “Christmas celebrations” at LB Stadium on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the role of Christian fraternity in the construction of a healthy Telangana is very important. The Christian community is competing with the government to provide free education and medical services to the poor. Sometimes, the community provided better quality services than the government and also participated in the construction of society.
The CM also said that the official process of allocating Indiramma houses to the needy will start after the Sankranti festival. The State government is also mulling to ensure that poor Dalits and Dalit Christians benefit from the allotment of Indiramma houses. The Christian community will be provided due representation in the government, he said, appealing to the PCC president to provide adequate representation to Christians in the party in the future.
The community has been requested to provide the details of those who are ready to participate actively in party programmes and they will be given a suitable place in the party. The State government will also take action to provide quota and share for the community in the welfare schemes.