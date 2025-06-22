Revenue ‘grama sabhas’ flooded with land related grievances

Hyderabad: The Revenue Department has successfully completed statewide revenue ‘grama sabhas’ that are aimed at resolving land related issues, following the introduction of Bhu Bharati Act.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed that approximately 8.58 lakh applications were received during the 10,000 and odd meetings that were held. Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts topped the grievances list with 67,000 and 61,000 applications, respectively. They were followed by Warangal (54,000), Jayashankar Bhupalapally (48,000) and Nalgonda with 42,000 applications. The Minister said that over 60 per cent of the issues that were raised had been resolved, excluding cases related to Sadabainama. Presiding over the review meeting at the Secretariat, Srinivas Reddy said that the Act is being implemented in a phased manner, since its introduction on April 14. In the initial phase, conducted from April 17 to 30, around 12,000 applications were received through 72 revenue meetings across four mandals. In the second phase that commenced on May 5, 46,000 applications were collected in 414 meetings across 28 mandals.

Between June 3 and 20, revenue meetings were held in 10,239 villages spanning 561 mandals, resulting in a collection of eight lakh applications. In aggregate, 10,725 revenue sadassulu were conducted across 593 mandals over the course of three phases.

He pointed out that a day preceding the revenue meetings, application forms were distributed free of cost to farmers within their respective villages. Special teams were constituted under the supervision of the MROs. Revenue officials proactively approached the people to collect applications and issue receipts for all submissions. He further noted that till date 3.27 lakh applications have been successfully registered online, and officials have been directed to expedite registration of the remaining applications.