Revolver, documents worth Rs 100 crore stolen from builder's office in Hyderabad

A revolver, 20 bullets and property documents worth Rs 100 crore were stolen from a builder's office here at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The man identified as Sudheer Reddy reportedly entered the office of a real state and building company located on road no. 3 in Banjara Hills. The incident occurred at Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Limited. When the company chairman Kota Reddy learned the missing documents and revolver, he alerted the police.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Aditya Homes Pvt Limited chairman, the police found the culprit after verifying the CCTV footage installed in the office.



The Banjara Hills police registered a case and arrested Sudheer Reddy. The accused is being questioned by the police. The police are yet to reveal the details on the incident.