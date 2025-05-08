RGUKT VC holds meeting for new academic year

Nirmal: A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Govardhan in preparation for the 2025-26 academic year at RGUKT. Officials from various departments, deans, and heads of departments participated in the meeting. The VC emphasized that each department should efficiently prepare its action plans to ensure a successful start to the academic year.

He stressed the importance of coordination and efficiency among departments to provide students with the best educational environment.

During the meeting discussions were held on exam administration.

Reports were presented on water supply, electricity usage, student welfare, procurement, engineering, science, and humanities departments’ current activities.

Discussions were held on lab equipment requirements and repairs, and the VC instructed officials to prepare reports accordingly.

He also emphasized the need to design new courses based on industry requirements. Additionally, he directed officials to discuss syllabus updates and new courses in the upcoming Board of Studies meeting, scheduled for the first or second week of June.

Plans for infrastructure development were outlined, with phased implementation strategies. The review meeting was attended by AO Ranadhir, Associate Deans Dr. Chandrasekhar, Dr. Mahesh, Dr. Vittal, Nagaraju, COE Dr. Vinod, and department heads.