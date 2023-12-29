RGV’s ‘Vyuham’ movie gets shocker from Telangana High Court, releases suspended

Hyderabad: A few hours before the release, the movie 'Vyuham', the Telangana High Court has issued an interim order suspending the release of this film directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

The court ordered that based on the certificate issued by the Central Censor Board for the movie 'Vyuham', the movie cannot be released and issued instructions to Ramadootha Creations and producer Dasari Kiran Kumar. To this extent, the certificate of the film is being suspended till January 11.

The hearing on the petitions challenging the release of 'Vyuham' has been adjourned to January 11. Meanwhile, long arguments were held in the Telangana High Court from 11.45 am till evening on the petitions challenging the release of the movie.

After examining the arguments, Judge Justice Nanda passed the interim order at 11.30 pm. He said that based on the basic evidence, the certificate issued for the screening of the film is being suspended.

Meanwhile, the ranks of TDP are objecting that the movie 'Vyuham' was made to tarnish the prestige of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu. Justice Surepalli Nanda on Thursday heard the petition filed by party general secretary Nara Lokesh challenging the release of the film by the Central Censor Board. Senior advocates Unnam Muralidhar Rao and Unnam Shravankumar argued on behalf of Lokesh.

Senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy argued on behalf of the producers. He said that it is not right to approach the court and ask to stop the movie just by watching the trailer. He said that a 10-member committee examined the film and suggested that some elements should be removed.