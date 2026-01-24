Rice breeder Siddiq honoured for lifetime contributions

Hyderabad: Siddiq, one of the most distinguished agricultural scientists in India, is widely recognised for his pioneering work in rice genetics and breeding. Born in 1937, he pursued a doctorate in Cytogenetics under the mentorship of the renowned scientist Swaminathan, a move that laid the foundation for a career dedicated to agricultural innovation.

Throughout his professional journey, Siddiq held several key leadership positions, including Project Director of the Directorate of Rice Research in Hyderabad and Deputy Director General for Crop Science at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. His strategic leadership in these roles significantly advanced rice improvement programmes across the country, enhancing food security and crop resilience.

The contributions of Siddiq have earned him numerous prestigious accolades, most notably the Padma Shri in 2011, the Borlaug Award in 1995, and the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award.