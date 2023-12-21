Rich became richer, poor turned poorer under BRS rule

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday said that the State had to suffer financially because the BRS government failed to have good relations with the Modi government at the Centre.

She made these comments during the discussion on ‘Telangana State Finances-White Paper’ in the Assembly. When the BRS member T Harish Rao said that their government created assets, Konda Surekha intervened and said that the earlier government had only one work to do, which was to demolish old ones and construct new ones. She recalled that the BRS government demolished the Warangal Central Jail, a monument constructed during Nizam’s era, and constructed the hospital. The hospital should have been constructed outside the town, she said, adding they did the same with the Secretariat demolishing the older one and constructing a new one. The government failed to give at least 100 double-bedroom houses in every constituency.

The Minister further said that the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao used to meet his counterpart from Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “They will have lunch but they will never discuss the State issues. They did not even have cordial relations with the Modi government at the Centre.

Had they maintained good relations, the State would have got funds,” said Konda Surekha. She added that while the Congress gave Telangana in profits, the BRS made the rich richer and the poor poorer.

Responding to this, Harish Rao said that Konda Surekha wants a hospital outside the town and a jail inside. He said that the development in the State can be accessed by the fact that coolies from other States were coming for work in Telangana.