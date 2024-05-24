Rich tributes paid to last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan

Hyderabad : The 58th death anniversary of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, was observed on Thursday. Members of the erstwhile royal family and of various social organisations paid floral tributes at his mausoleum at Masjid-e-Jodi in King Kothi.

Syed Abdullah Quadri, Secretary Awqaf Committee HEH the Nizam, Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent Mecca Masjid, Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid, and Syed Abbas, Assistant Secretary Awqaf Committee, historians, social activists, and others paid the floral tributes.



Born on April 6, 1886, Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last ruler of the princely State of Hyderabad, from 1911 to 1948. After Hyderabad State was annexed into the Indian Union, he was appointed Rajpramukh of the State in 1948 and held the administrative title till 1956, when the post was abolished. The Nizam passed away at the King Koti Palace on February 24, 1967.



The death and funeral of the Nizam, who was considered to be the richest man in the world during his time, is one of the most remembered events for the old-timers of Hyderabad. His funeral procession the following day was the largest ever witnessed in the city; the five-kilometre-long stretch between Mecca Masjid near Charminar and Masjid-e-Judi near King Koti was jam-packed with people.

