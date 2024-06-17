  • Menu
Sharad Pawar urges Shinde to call meeting to mull ways to end drought in Pune District

NCP(SP) chief and former Union Minister, Sharad Pawar, in a letter has requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting soon to discuss permanent measures to overcome the recurring drought in Pune District.

Mumbai: NCP(SP) chief and former Union Minister, Sharad Pawar, in a letter has requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting soon to discuss permanent measures to overcome the recurring drought in Pune District.

Sharad Pawar, who visited the drought-hit villages in Purandare, Indapur, Baramati and Daund talukas on June 12 and 13, said that the villagers brought to his notice a lot of issues related to various irrigation schemes.

He said they also suggested measures for the availability of enough water for drinking and farming.

Sharad Pawar has urged CM Shinde that during the proposed meeting, both the Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, ministers of soil and water conservation and water supply need to be present.

He said that in the meeting they need to review the situation with officers from the departments concerned and deliberate the measures needed to address the drought situation in Pune District.

