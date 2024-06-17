SHRM introduces enhanced categories for 13th edition of HR Excellence Awards

Live
New Delhi: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has unveiled the 13th edition of its esteemed HR Excellence Awards, featuring revamped categories and enhanced evaluation criteria. This initiative aims to spotlight organizations at the forefront of innovative and impactful people management practices.
The updated program introduces three distinct tracks: Enterprises, Startups/MSMEs, and PSEs (Public Sector Enterprises), ensuring inclusivity across all sectors and sizes of organizations. Each track includes tailored categories that reflect the diverse initiatives and accomplishments within the HR domain.
Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC, and MENA, emphasized the awards' evolution: "The SHRM HR Excellence Awards celebrate excellence in people management. With these enhancements, we're expanding our focus to recognize pioneering HR policies that shape the future of work."
With a total of 22 award categories across the three tracks—11 for Enterprises, 6 for PSEs, and 5 for Startups/MSMEs—the awards highlight organizations' transformative HR strategies. Entries for the awards are open until August 5, 2024, inviting organizations to showcase their contributions to advancing HR practices.
For more details on categories and submission guidelines for the SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2024, visit: https://www.shrmconference.org/awards