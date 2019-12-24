Trending :
Rich tributes paid to PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 15th death anniversary at PV Gyan Bhoomi here on Monday.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, leaders cutting across the party lines from Congress, BJP and others paid floral tributes at Narasimha Rao's samadhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Laxman, TJS leader Kodandaram, Congress leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao and others paid their respects. Contribution of the former PM was recalled by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chalameswar at the 15th PV Memorial Lecture organised in the evening.

He said besides heralding several sea changes in the law during his tenure the former Prime Minister brought prestige to the Telugu people in the nation through his contribution.

BJP spokesperson and grandson of former PM N V Subhash said that the memorial lecture is being organised to highlight the positive contributions of the Narasimha Rao.

