Riveting river cruise from Somasila to Srisailam soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) is set to re-launch the boat journey from Somasila to Srisailam after the end of the Karthika Masam. The seven-hour journey would take the pilgrims to the Shiva Kshetra from the backwaters of River Krishna passing through forest areas.

According to a senior official, the 120-km stretch journey starting from Somasila near Kollapur to Srisailam on the boat goes on for seven hours. As the boat passes through the dense Amrabad and Nallamalla forests with a maximum speed of 25 kmph and with river water full in between the hills with greenery, it gives a soothing experience to the passengers on board, the official said. The double- decker boat which includes an air conditioned enclosure has a capacity of 120 persons.

The travel facility will be available for tourists only till the water levels in Nagarjunsagar is at 575 feet hence interested can avail the opportunity. With heavy rains in the monsoon season, the water levels have gone up in the Krishna River thereby enabling the boating facility.

The Somasila to Srisailam boating package is a one-way journey which will be taken up on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The price per individual will be Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,600 for the children. The reporting time for the pilgrims will be 8 am.

The official said that long with this the Corporation has recently started the Hyderabad-Srisailam-Somasila-Hyderabad road-cum-river cruise tour. The tour by the non-AC coach will be on every Saturday starting at 9 am and returning by 9 pm on the second day. The tariff per adult is Rs 5,250 and Rs 4,200 per child. The departure will be from Basheerbagh CRO office in the city.

The itinerary includes- on Day one the journey will start from 9 am from Hyderabad to Srisailam by non AC bus and night stay. On day 2, the travel starts at 9 am from Srisailam to Somasila by cruise (boat). The return journey will be at 5 pm from Somasila and reach Hyderabad at 9 pm. The package includes, non-AC transportation, night stay at Srisailam (non AC accommodation twin sharing), non A/c boat charges, one vegetarian meal on the boat.