Road at SV Engineering College closed: CI Anjaneyulu

Suryapet: Town CI Anjaneyulu stated that following the directions of district SP and DSP for road safety and accident prevention, the road leading to the town (opening) at SV Engineering College on national highway in Suryapet was closed.

In a press statement released here on Tuesday, the CI said accidents with deaths are high near SV Engineering College crossing as it was a black spot and it was closed for the convenience of the people and commuters. A letter was already submitted to the National Highways Management Agency in this regard, he added.

The CI urged the people to use the road of Janagama crossroad instead of SV Engineering College junction road to go into the town.

Police department is striving hard to prevent road accidents and trying to remove all barriers in congested areas to reduce traffic problems in the town, he said. CI Anjaneyulu urged the people to cooperate with the police in order to control traffic and prevent accidents.