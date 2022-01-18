Rock pulling contest by bullocks held at Mahaboob Saani Ursu

Narayanpet: The Mahaboob Saani Ursu at Bekkarapalley village in Narva mandal of Narayanpet district was marked by rock pulling competition by bullocks on Monday.

Many enthusiastic people from surrounding villages of Narva mandal came out in large numbers with their pair of bullocks and took part in the competition. The rock pulling competition was inaugurated by popular social worker Varkatam Jagannath Reddy. He gave away Rs 20,000 as first price to the winner.

While speaking on the occasion Reddy said that Ursu celebrations has been going on for many decades now and it shows communal harmony as both Muslims and Hindus take part and offer prayers at the Ursu and get the blessings of the god. Bangla Laxmi Kanth Reddy, single window president, Gauramma, Sarpanch of Bekkaram village, Anjaneilu Deputy Sarpanch, and other leaders and village elders took part in the programme.

Competitors from Kurnool, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, C Belagal, Undavelli, Bheempuram, Yanagandala, Lankala, Gorlakan Doddi, Leeja, Narsam Doddi, Kanchupaadu and other villages came in large numbers and took part in the rock pulling competition.