Rod pierces through head of man, dies

Karimnagar: A daily wage labour died after a sharp iron rod pierced through his head after he fell on the rods used to construct a culvert near Huzurabad town on Friday morning.

According to sources, a youth identified as Raju accidentally fell on iron rods arranged to construct a culvert near RTC depot in Warangal road of Huzurabad town at 10 am. While walking on the road, Raju fell on the road after he fainted. One of the rods pierced through digastric muscle to the top of the head.

Local people alerted 108 service ambulance. The ambulance crew brought Raju out of the culvert by cutting the iron rod with a cutter. Later, he along with rod was shifted to Huzurabad government hospital from where he has been referred to Warangal hospital for better treatment. However, Raju succumbed to injuries while shifting to Warangal. An orphan, Raju was leading life by working as a daily wage labourer. He is staying in the RTC depot area.