Role of leaders in party rebuilding crucial: AICC observer

AICC observer Navajyoti Patnaik and MLA KR Nagaraju stated on Friday that the role of leaders and workers in the party’s rebuilding is very crucial; leaders dedicated to public issues should be recommended.

As part of the Warangal DCC president election process, a meeting to gather opinions from key leaders and party activists was held at the Hanumakonda DCC office under the chairmanship of Wardhannapet MLA, following TPCC directives.

Addressing the meeting, AICC observer said the campaign was primarily aimed at strengthening the DCCs. He emphasised that the reorganisation programme was being carried out to ensure transparency, commitment and capability in the process of selecting DCC presidents. While selecting them the opinions of party activists, former office-bearers, public representatives, civil society members and senior leaders will be taken into consideration. The observer stated that the main objective of the campaign was to ensure that leadership opportunities were not limited to a few, but available to all groups, including SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women and youth. Every Congress activist and every citizen who loves democracy can express their opinion. Party members were urged to suggest leaders with humility, vision and dedication to public issues and to participate actively in the party’s rebuilding. Nagaraju stated that the main aim of the party was to select leaders from among people. In every district, opinions were being gathered by directly speaking with local leaders. Anyone interested in the DCC president post can apply; each leader’s opinion will be discussed and sent to the TPCC and AICC. This approach would further strengthen internal party democracy.

He added the party symbolises true democracy in the hearts of people; leadership selected with approval and opinions of people represents genuine democracy. Through the ‘Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan’, the party was moving forward to further strengthen itself.

Subsequently, applications were released in front of party members and handed over to AICC and TPCC observers. After that a secret opinion-gathering exercise was conducted with district-level leaders. The collected opinions will be submitted to the TPCC.