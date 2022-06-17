  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

RPO issues passport to 9-day-old baby for emergency liver transplant surgery

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In a noble gesture incident, a nine-day-old baby girl, who was advised by doctors to undergo emergency liver transplant surgery at the earliest in London

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture incident, a nine-day-old baby girl, who was advised by doctors to undergo emergency liver transplant surgery at the earliest in London, was issued a passport in just one hour after her parents approached the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad for Tatkal Passport Services.

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad took the issue into serious consideration and the application of the baby was processed, granted, printed and hand-delivered to her parents expeditiously within an hour, according to an official release here.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X